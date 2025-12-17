Contentsquare Partners with Shopify

Contentsquare, a provider of digital analytics, partnered with Shopify, a commerce platform provider, to deliver customer experience visibility across the entire e-commerce journey, from first click to checkout.

The combination of Shopify's commerce platform and Contentsquare's granular behavioral insights gives businesses an end-to-end view of the customer experience, from first interaction through post-purchase. Teams across e-commerce, product, and marketing can now pinpoint what drives conversions, what slows customers down, and where to prioritize optimization for maximum impact.

"Shopify gives brands the foundation to grow, and Contentsquare shows them how to make every customer interaction count," said Jean-Christophe Pitié, chief marketing and partner officer of Contentsquare, in a statement. "With this partnership, teams finally get full visibility into the moments that drive revenue and the ones that create friction so they can fix issues faster and deliver the kind of shopping experience customers actually come back for.?

With Contentsquare and Shopify Plus, companies can do the following:

Visualize how shoppers browse, search, and move across product and category experiences.

Use AI to detect obstacles across the journey and quantify their impact on revenue.

Understand how placement, merchandising, and cross-sell strategies affect engagement and sales.

Identify the highest-value experiments to run and uncover why a version wins.

Fine-tune engagement strategies to improve retention and repeat purchasing.

The new Contentsquare Shopify Partner app enables data collection and visualization in just a few clicks. This enables the full Contentsquare experience across the entire checkout flow, including the following:

Session Replay, which lets teams watch key customer sessions to see exactly where shoppers struggle or drop off in the checkout flow.

Heatmaps that show which parts of a page customers engage with (or ignore), helping teams optimize layout, content and calls to action.

Zoning, which automatically breaks each page into individual elements so teams can measure performance at a granular level and spot what drives clicks or hesitation.

Performance, error, and frustration signals that surface technical issues and friction impacting revenue, from slow-loading steps to broken elements.

AI-powered insights and recommendations that flag the biggest opportunities to improve the shopping experience and tell teams exactly where to focus to drive conversion and reduce drop-off.

Companies also benefit from all Contentsquare experience analytics features across the rest of their storefronts, including experience monitoring, user lifecycle analysis, and voice of customer capabilities.