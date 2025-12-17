Kustomer Expands Post-Purchase Support with Narvar App Integration
Kustomer, a customer service platform provider, has launched a marketplace app with Narvar, providers of the Beyond Buy platform for intelligent personalization. The integration brings Narvar's shipment and returns intelligence directly into the Kustomer agent workspace to help support teams resolve post-purchase questions.
With the new Narvar Connect & Care app within Kustomer, agents can identify customer orders by email or phone number, view recent purchases, and access real-time shipping and return statuses right alongside the customer's conversation.
"Support teams are under pressure to do more with less, especially when it comes to high-volume post-purchase inquiries," said Douglas Hanna, president and chief operating officer of Kustomer, in a statement. "Our Narvar app gives agents instant access to the order and returns data they need within Kustomer, which streamlines workflows, reduces repetitive work, and creates a more seamless experience for both agents and customers."
"Our partnership with Kustomer brings the full power of Narvar's post-purchase intelligence into one place, enabling teams to move faster, work smarter, and deliver the kind of transparency today's shoppers expect from leading retailers," said David Morin, vice president of customer strategy at Narvar, in a statement. "By combining Narvar's real-time shipment and returns data with Kustomer's unified workspace, support teams can deliver clearer answers, faster resolutions, and a more seamless customer experience end to end."