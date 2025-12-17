Kustomer Expands Post-Purchase Support with Narvar App Integration

Kustomer, a customer service platform provider, has launched a marketplace app with Narvar, providers of the Beyond Buy platform for intelligent personalization. The integration brings Narvar's shipment and returns intelligence directly into the Kustomer agent workspace to help support teams resolve post-purchase questions.

With the new Narvar Connect & Care app within Kustomer, agents can identify customer orders by email or phone number, view recent purchases, and access real-time shipping and return statuses right alongside the customer's conversation.