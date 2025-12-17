Uberall Launches Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) Studio

Uberall, a provider of location marketing technology, today unveiled Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) Studio to help multi-location companies stay visible and recommended in artificial intelligence search.

Built with AthenaHQ, Uberall's GEO Studio offers the following capabilities:

"We've been piloting GEO Studio with a handful of clients, and their reaction has been incredibly energizing. For the first time, they can actually see what AI thinks of their brand and fix it. AI now determines which local businesses get discovered, and GEO Studio finally gives every location the clarity, trust signals, and context AI needs to recommend them. This is the moment AI visibility becomes actionable and scalable, and I'm genuinely excited about what it unlocks for our customers." said Ana Martinez, chief technology officer of Uberall, in a statement.