Pega Launches Agentic Compliance Solution with Enhanced Pega CLM

Pegasystems has added advanced agentic artificial intelligence features in the latest version of Pega Client Lifecycle Management, its compliance solution that helps financial institutions speed client onboarding and know your customer (KYC) processes.

This launch combines generative AI-powered document processing, agentic screening, and outreach with real-time entity verification to help streamline client onboarding. It includes the following:

Automated document validation, intelligent screening, and self-service onboarding.

AI-enabled screening, genAI-powered document processing, and real-time verification.

Predictable AI agents that provide instant, context-aware regulatory guidance.

Accelerated CLM.

Intuitive self-service workflows that streamline onboarding.

GenAI-powered summaries, expanded ongoing monitoring capabilities, and integrated data sources.

Key new product capabilities include the following:

Coaching agents: Pega Coach integration with instant, context-aware guidance.

Knowledge agents: Pega Knowledge Buddy integration offers curated, organization-specific data and definitions for analysts.

Agentic screening and RFI automation: Conducts intelligent screening across multiple sources simultaneously and auto-generates requests for information (RFIs) and emails to corroborate data.

GenAI-powered document processing: Validates and extracts data from complex compliance documents in seconds.

Self-Service Hub: Empowers customers to complete onboarding independently with guided workflows.

Real-time Moody's entity verification: Delivers global coverage with synchronized updates across all inflight cases.

GenAI-powered insights and summaries: Provide instant customer risk overviews and compliance status for proactive management.