Insightly Launches CRM Copilot

Insightly today launched CRM Copilot, a generative artificial intelligence-powered assistant that puts natural language prompts and automation at the center of sales and marketing operations.

With Copilot, users can instantly automate tasks, retrieve context-rich insights, and manage customer relationships through simple queries like "Can you summarize our current lead status quo to our leadership team?" or "Which customers are at our lowest tier but are using all features and should be potentially targeted for an upsell campaign?" Copilot executes through AI-driven automation and contextual understanding.

"Most teams use only a fraction of their CRM's capabilities," said Steve Oriola, CEO of Insightly by Unbounce Go-To-Market Solutions, in a statement. "Copilot changes that by turning Insightly into an assistant that helps you get answers, stay organized, and drive revenue without added clicks or complexity."

The Insightly Copilot streamlines work inside the CRM for sales, marketing, and customer success teams. Users can instantly create, update, and retrieve contact details, communication history, opportunities and tasks, all while maintaining data accuracy and compliance. Copilot helps find data duplicates and gaps, generates personalized emails, offers follow-up suggestions, and provides real-time insights about leads, deals and pipeline status.

Key features include the following:

Conversational task management: Simply say or type what needs to happen and Copilot does the rest.

AI-powered data hygiene: Ask Copilot to identify duplicates, clean records, and maintain accuracy.

Insight generation: Copilot helps proactively surface key trends, top-priority leads, and follow-up opportunities.