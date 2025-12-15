Onpipeline Debuts CRM Platform for Nonprofits
Onpipeline, a CRM platform provider, today launched a free service for non-profit organizations, including registered charities, foundations, non-governmental organizations, community organizations, advocacy groups, and other social impact entities.
Onpipeline's new platform offers mission-driven organizations a free front-office artificial intelligence agent through its service Representative24.com. Nonprofits receive up to 100 AI-powered conversations per month, enabling them to deliver instant, human-like assistance to donors, supporters, volunteers, beneficiaries, partners, and community members. The program combines a streamlined CRM with advanced AI support to help nonprofits manage donors, track contributions, coordinate activities, and maintain stakeholder relationships.
"Nonprofits deliver essential services every day, often under intense resource constraints," said Roberto Siano, CEO and founder of Onpipeline, in a statement. "With a free CRM and free front-office AI agents, we're giving mission-driven organizations real leverage: more time, more clarity, and more capacity to focus on what truly matters."