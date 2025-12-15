Onpipeline Debuts CRM Platform for Nonprofits

Onpipeline, a CRM platform provider, today launched a free service for non-profit organizations, including registered charities, foundations, non-governmental organizations, community organizations, advocacy groups, and other social impact entities.

Onpipeline's new platform offers mission-driven organizations a free front-office artificial intelligence agent through its service Representative24.com. Nonprofits receive up to 100 AI-powered conversations per month, enabling them to deliver instant, human-like assistance to donors, supporters, volunteers, beneficiaries, partners, and community members. The program combines a streamlined CRM with advanced AI support to help nonprofits manage donors, track contributions, coordinate activities, and maintain stakeholder relationships.