NexTalk Integrates with Amazon Connect, Genesys, NiCE, and SharpenCX

NexTalk, a provider of accessible communication technologies, has integrated with cloud contact center platforms from Amazon Connect, Genesys, NiCE, and SharpenCX, enabling organizations to incorporate NexTalk’s accessibility and communication-support solutions directly into their existing cloud environments.

"Our goal is to meet organizations within the systems they already have in place, making accessibility easier to implement," said Chau Tran, vice president of operations at NexTalk, in a statement. "By expanding NexTalk's compatibility with these major cloud and contact center platforms, we are helping organizations deliver more inclusive and compliant customer experiences."

NexTalk's Access Contact Center, which provides modernized cloud-ready TTY communication support, can now be configured and integrated within these ecosystems. This compatibility enables organizations to deliver equitable access for deaf and hard-of-hearing customers while supporting compliance requirements under the ADA, Sections 504 and 508, CMS, and other accessibility standards across healthcare, government, enterprise, and education sectors.