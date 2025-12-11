Spreetail Unveils True Ads

Spreetail, an e-commerce marketplace accelerator, today launched True Ads, a causal incrementality engine that helps companies maximize profitable growth and eliminate wasted ad spend.

As part of Spreetail's Smart Shelf suite, True Ads gives companies insights into the ads that truly grow their business across marketplaces. By building incrementality metrics down to the keyword, campaign, and product level, True Ads reveals exactly where advertising is creating net-new sales and where spend is simply reallocating revenue that would have happened organically.

True Ads' key features include the following:

Causal AI Incrementality Engine, which quantifies the true impact of ad spend using causal inference, not correlation.

Campaign-Level Measurement, which distinguishes incremental lift from cannibalized sales across all targeting types, down to individual keywords.

Wasted Spend Detection, which identifies and eliminates non-productive ad spend by reallocating budget toward profit-positive campaigns.

Market Share and Organic Rank Integration, which reveals how paid media influences long-term brand momentum, including organic visibility and market share.

Unified Profit Intelligence, a single platform to measure incremental GMV, incremental margin, and the organic lift generated by advertising.