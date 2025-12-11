PAR Technology Unveils Smart Passes

PAR Technology, a foodservice technology provider, today launched Smart Passes, a wallet-native loyalty solution that transforms Apple and Google Wallet into a real-time, app-free loyalty channel.

Smart Passes, built into the PAR Punchh platform and designed for mobile-first guests, gives restaurants a new way to reach, convert, and retain guests on their phones. With one-tap enrollment and real-time delivery of points, perks, and offers, Smart Passes brings loyalty into guests' daily routines without downloads, logins, or delays.

Smart Passes is fully integrated into Punchh, syncing directly with existing campaigns, guest data, and engagement flows.