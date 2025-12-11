PAR Technology Unveils Smart Passes
PAR Technology, a foodservice technology provider, today launched Smart Passes, a wallet-native loyalty solution that transforms Apple and Google Wallet into a real-time, app-free loyalty channel.
Smart Passes, built into the PAR Punchh platform and designed for mobile-first guests, gives restaurants a new way to reach, convert, and retain guests on their phones. With one-tap enrollment and real-time delivery of points, perks, and offers, Smart Passes brings loyalty into guests' daily routines without downloads, logins, or delays.
Smart Passes is fully integrated into Punchh, syncing directly with existing campaigns, guest data, and engagement flows.
"This isnt loyalty tacked on; its loyalty-first by design," said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology, in a statement. "Smart Passes creates a new, native loyalty channel that removes friction without disrupting the guest experience or operational flow. By embedding this into the tech stack, brands can deliver a truly unified guest experience where loyalty feels effortless, intuitive, and part of every interaction."