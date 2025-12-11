Kustomer Launches Data Explorer

Kustomer, a customer experience platform provider, has launched Data Explorer, a reporting experience that lets CX leaders ask questions in natural language and get instant answers, visualizations, and recommended actions on top of their live customer data. With this release, Kustomer combines full-funnel CX data, conversational analysis, and prescriptive recommendations in one workspace.

"With Data Explorer, we wanted to give CX leaders a new way to make faster, smarter decisions," said Brad Birnbaum, CEO and co-founder of Kustomer, in a statement. "Because it's built on top of Kustomer's unified data model, the system can analyze every part of the customer journey—performance, sentiment, backlog, staffing signals—and explain exactly what's driving your outcomes. Whether you're evaluating agent quality, forecasting demand, or adjusting staffing levels, you get clear, actionable intelligence sourced directly from your real data, not guesswork or manual reporting."

Data Explorer allows leaders to type questions such as, "Why did response times spike on chat last week?" ofr "Which queues are causing us to miss our service-level agreements," and Data Explorer returns clear visualizations, a narrative explanation of what's driving the trend, and practical recommendations on how to respond, whether that means adjusting staffing, updating routing, or coaching specific agents.

Because Data Explorer is built directly into Kustomer's AI-native platform, it has immediate access to the same unified data model that powers conversations, workflows, and automations. It analyzes customers, conversations, SLAs, sentiment, and custom objects together and can turn insights into action by informing staffing plans, queue design, and coaching programs without exporting data to a separate business intelligence tool.

"The Data Explorer represents a fundamental shift in how customer service teams interact with their data," said Jeremy Suriel, co-founder and chief technology officer of Kustomer, in a statement. "For years, getting answers meant waiting on custom reports or struggling with complex dashboards. We've engineered the Data Explorer to eliminate that friction. Now, you can chat with your data and get actionable insights in seconds. The Data Explorer predicts trends and generates the right visualizations automatically. We're helping customers realize more value from their data and make faster decisions than ever before."

Key capabilities of Data Explorer include the following:

Natural language analysis -- Ask questions in everyday language and get structured responses with charts, breakdowns, and narrative explanations.

Unified CX data in one place -- Analyze performance across channels, queues, teams, workflows, and custom objects.

Actionable recommendations -- For each analysis, see suggested next steps to improve staffing, routing, workflows, coaching, and customer outcomes.

Guided starters and 250 pre-built prompts across themes like volume forecasting, SLA health, backlog, team performance, and voice of the customer.

Always-on visibility -- Monitor trends and anomalies in volume, handle time, sentiment, and CSAT.

With Data Explorer, CX leaders can do the following: