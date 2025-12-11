PubMatic, Untapped Growth, and tvScientific Partnership

PubMatic, Untapped Growth, and tvScientific have partnered to help independent agencies buy and measure connected TV advertising, bringing together a modern artificial intelligence infrastructure, direct access to premium inventory, and clear measurement,

This collaboration combines PubMatic's AI-powered infrastructure and premium inventory, Untapped Growth's collective buying power for independent agencies, and tvScientific's performance TV measurement platform. Together, the companies are helping independent agencies compete at scale across CTV and omnichannel environments.

"The programmatic supply chain was built 20 years ago, and over time, toll booths, not innovation, became the accepted business model," said Kyle Dozeman, chief revenue officer for the Americas at PubMatic, in a statement. "Now, a new era is underway. The AI revolution is creating an opportunity for fast-moving, independent agencies to disrupt. Together with Untapped Growth and tvScientific, we're giving them the infrastructure to capitalize on it."

Untapped Growth's model brings together buying power from boutique agencies while preserving their independence and agility. Through PubMatic, members gain direct access to premium CTV inventory from publishers like Roku and A&E Networks, with simpler, more transparent campaign optimization powered by tvScientific AI.

"Our clients choose independent agencies because we move fast and think differently," said Ryan Ricci, co-founder of Untapped Growth, in a statement. "This partnership lets our members bring enterprise-level performance and accountability to every CTV campaign without giving up the creativity, flexibility, or personal attention that define the independent advantage."

tvScientific adds the performance layer that connects every impression back to business impact.