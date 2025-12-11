WunderKIND Ads Integrates with Yahoo DSP

WunderKIND Ads has integrated with Yahoo DSP, granting advertisers scalable, data-rich access to Wunderkind's proprietary CTV Pause Ads.

This integration offers Wunderkind's high-impact connected TV format for all Yahoo DSP buyers via private marketplace deals, unlocking first-party data and non-intrusive ad experiences during one of CTV's highest-attention moments.

"Integrating Wunderkind's high-impact display and CTV formats into Yahoo DSP doesn't just expand our inventory; it's an initiative aimed at enhancing user engagement and driving measurable business outcomes," said Beau Ordemann, vice president of CTV at Yahoo, in a statement. "By continuously innovating our offerings, we deliver a competitive advantage that unlocks new possibilities for our buyers."

By bridging Wunderkind's ad technology with Yahoo DSP, companies can now programmatically activate Pause Ads at scale, targeting known users across premium CTV inventory, triggering engagement during opt-in moments, and measuring full-funnel impact. Developed with OpenGlass.TV, Wunderkind's CTV Pause Ad technology ensures seamless delivery and optimization across platforms.