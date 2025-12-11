Cordial Expands Its AI Capabilities

Cordial today introduced three capabilities that help companies understand their customers and respond with relevance at critical moments. The release includes the Customer Insights Dashboard, Advanced RCS Personalization, and First-Visit Personalization.

These three capabilities are designed to close that gap by strengthening how brands understand intent, act on it across messaging, and bring relevance into the website experience.

The Customer Insights Dashboard helps teams understand how prospects, active customers, and inactive customers shift over time. Cordial is also releasing an updated AI Subject Line Generator that learns brand tone and performance patterns and produces five subject line options.

Together, these updates deepen understanding of why customers engage, setting the foundation for more relevant communication across every channel.

"With the pace of consumer behavior today, teams aren't asking for just another dashboard. They're asking for clarity and a dashboard that actually delivers it," said Jeremy Swift, CEO of Cordial, in a statement. "These new capabilities help brands understand intent earlier and respond with the kind of relevance customers actually welcome. That's how you build trust and long-term loyalty."

Building on this stronger understanding layer, Advanced RCS Personalization expands what teams can do across Cordial's messaging suite, which includes SMS, MMS, push, and conversational paths. RCS Advanced Mode allows marketers to build dynamic content using product data, account history, and browsing signals. The system also supports reply-based follow-up messages to create simple conversational experiences.

The final piece brings that relevance directly into the website experience. Cordial is extending its website personalization capabilities with First-Visit Personalization, which tailors onsite experiences for visitors who are not yet identified.