Channel99 Launches Dynamic Audiences

Channel99, providers of a decision engine for B2B marketers, has introduced functionality that leverages account identification to create high-performing B2B audiences with artificial intelligence-based recommendations for activation across multiple channels.

Users can create target account lists for top-of-funnel programs connecting investments to lead generation initiatives, middle-of-funnel for pipeline acceleration with buyer groups, and bottom-of-funnel to laser target the key people that influence deals. The platform integrates with LinkedIn, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, YouTube, and more.

In addition to aggregating account engagement and interests based on website activity, Channel99 also includes signals from high-value intent destinations, including G2 and LinkedIn.