DoubleVerify Expands DV Authentic Attention to TikTok

DoubleVerify, providers of a platform to verify media quality, optimize ad performance, and prove campaign outcomes, has expanded DV Authentic Attention to TikTok. This marks the first badged TikTok Marketing Partner offering for attention measurement that integrates direct impression-level signals to measure attention on the platform.

"There is no doubt that TikTok has become an essential advertising environment for leading brands. Understanding how consumers engage with those brands has become critical to evaluating current and future campaign success," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "By leveraging our proprietary AI analytics capabilities and integration with TikTok, we have expanded DV Authentic Attention on the platform, giving advertisers a powerful new way to measure and optimize performance and helping them identify what truly drives engagement and outcomes like never before."

Through its partnership with TikTok, DV now delivers granular, impression-level insights that uncover how ad exposure and audience engagement combine to influence attention and performance across ad sets, formats, creatives, and objectives.

"At TikTok, we're constantly evolving our measurement ecosystem to help advertisers make more informed decisions," said Lorry Destainville, global head of monetization product partnerships at TikTok, in a statement. "DoubleVerify has been a trusted partner in advancing transparency and performance measurement across video. By expanding our collaboration, we're giving advertisers access to impression-level attention insights, empowering them to optimize ad creatives, ad placements and investment strategies on TikTok."

With this integration, advertisers can do the following

Identify creative fatigue and optimize ad effectiveness using DV's Attention Index, Exposure Index, including Time In-View metrics, and Engagement Index.

Shift investment toward high-attention campaigns, creatives, and placements to enhance media efficiency and impact.

Compare performance across TikTok campaigns, ad sets, formats, verticals, and regions to guide future creative and targeting strategies.

DV Authentic Attention is a key component of DV's Media AdVantage Platform, which combines media verification, ad optimization, and campaign outcomes measurement to maximize media performance and return on ad spend. As part of media verification, DV Authentic Attention helps advertisers understand how effectively their ads capture attention and drive user engagement and then correlate that data with campaign performance.