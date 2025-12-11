Marches Adds LLM Attribution to Engage

Marchex, a provider of conversation intelligence, has enhanced its Engage Platform to enable businesses to attribute and analyze phone calls resulting from consumers receiving brand information directly in a large language model search result, even when those customers never visit the company's website.

Marchex's new capability enables businesses to identify when AI-search discovery directly leads to customer engagement, conversations, and revenue. It brings together the following four essential components of modern attribution:

DNI -- When Marchex Dynamic Number Insertion is enabled for LLMs, trackable phone numbers are shown to consumers, allowing businesses to see when a consumer query in an AI search engine results in a phone call.

AI-Powered Conversation Intelligence -- Marchex AI helps businesses understand every detail of each conversation (including those driven by LLM consumer searches), such as customer intent and conversation result, product or service of interest, the value of each lead, consumer sentiment, agent performance, and revenue outcomes.

AEO -- Answer Engine Optimization increases visibility in AI-generated search results and recommendations.

GA4 Integration -- unifies online digital and offline call activity into a single analytics view.

With this enhancement, Marchex enables organizations to do the following:

Attribute AI-driven, DNI-enabled phone calls, even when customers never visit a website;

Identify which AI search engine (LLM) surfaced the business phone number;

Use AI conversation intelligence to measure call intent, call quality, and revenue outcomes; and

Push call events directly into GA4 for unified analytics.

"AI search is transforming how customers begin their journey," said Troy Hartless, president and chief revenue officer of Marchex, in a statement. "Our new capability helps businesses maintain visibility as discovery shifts toward AI-driven answers, giving them the clarity to understand how customer conversations begin and how they impact revenue."

With DNI-powered call attribution inside GA4, organizations can do the following:

See AI-driven phone calls logged as GA4 events;

Tie calls to campaigns, channel groupings, or AI search (AEO) strategies;

Track multiple call milestones (e.g., call start, qualified lead, appointment booked);

Compare AI search performance alongside traditional digital channels; and

Boost ROI by linking AI-powered discovery to engagement and results.