Stagwell Launches NewVoices.ai

Stagwell today launched NewVoices.ai, a platform to help organizations manage sales, customer engagement, and retention at scale.

Built as an end-to-end operating system for modern revenue teams, NewVoices.ai functions as an independent sales agent that can book appointments, drive conversions, resolve questions, and handle customer concerns in any language, with a 24/7 instant response. The platform continuously adapts to people's preferences, history, and goals so every interaction is personalized.

"NewVoices.ai is a new dimension in agent interaction with people to accomplish sales, appointments, research interviews, and retention calls. We believe this opens up a huge new market for us," said Mark Penn, chairman and CEO of Stagwell, in a statement. "Agents like NewVoices are at the center of Stagwell’s strategy of AI transformation and new revenue opportunities."

"With NewVoices.ai, companies can replace fragmented sales workflows with a single, intelligent engine poised to disrupt the revenue ecosystem entirely," said Eran Nizri, founder of NewVoices.ai. "NewVoices.ai is not just software or outsourcing; it's a lifelike, always-on AI workforce that delivers measurable results from day one."