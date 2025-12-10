-->
  • December 10, 2025

Stagwell Launches NewVoices.ai

Stagwell today launched NewVoices.ai, a platform to help organizations manage sales, customer engagement, and retention at scale.

Built as an end-to-end operating system for modern revenue teams, NewVoices.ai functions as an independent sales agent that can book appointments, drive conversions, resolve questions, and handle customer concerns in any language, with a 24/7 instant response. The platform continuously adapts to people's preferences, history, and goals so every interaction is personalized.

"NewVoices.ai is a new dimension in agent interaction with people to accomplish sales, appointments, research interviews, and retention calls. We believe this opens up a huge new market for us," said Mark Penn, chairman and CEO of Stagwell, in a statement. "Agents like NewVoices are at the center of Stagwell’s strategy of AI transformation and new revenue opportunities."

"With NewVoices.ai, companies can replace fragmented sales workflows with a single, intelligent engine poised to disrupt the revenue ecosystem entirely," said Eran Nizri, founder of NewVoices.ai. "NewVoices.ai is not just software or outsourcing; it's a lifelike, always-on AI workforce that delivers measurable results from day one."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned
Destination CRM on XDestination CRM on LinkedInDestination CRM on Facebook
Destination CRM on YouTube
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research