Teneo.ai Launches Advanced AI Agents to Help Retailers Master Peak Shopping Season

Teneo.ai, a provider of customer service automation, has expanded its Teneo 8 platform with artificial intelligence agents gents for the retail and e-commerce sectors.

Teneo 8 helps retailers design and deploy AI Agents across digital and voice channels while maintaining strong governance, security and customer experience control. Built on Teneo's sophisticated hybrid AI architecture, the new AI agents can function as intelligent shopping assistants, order and delivery specialists, and returns and exchange experts across web, mobile, and voice channels.

Teneo's new AI Agents support the following key use cases across the entire customer lifecycle:

Pre-purchase -- Assists customers in finding the right products through natural language, offering personalized recommendations, answering product questions, checking inventory and availability, and providing restock or availability alerts.

Purchase -- Automates high volume inquiries by checking order status, tracking shipments, supporting checkout and payment flows, applying promo codes, resolving billing or payment issues, updating account details, and escalating complex cases to live agents with full context.

Post-Purchase -- Guides customers through post-purchase surveys, return eligibility, policy explanations, and exchanges or refunds, while also supporting warranty or repair claims and offering alternative recommendations to preserve revenue.

Loyalty -- Connects marketing campaigns to customer conversations by recognizing users, explaining loyalty and rewards benefits, helping with point redemption and gift card usage, and informing customers about ongoing campaigns, discounts, and exclusive offers.