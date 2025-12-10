Workbooks Launches AI-Enabled CRM
CRM systems provider Workbooks today launched AI-Enabled CRM to automate repetitive sales tasks, improve data accuracy, and empower sales teams to work smarter.
Workbooks' AI CRM's core features include the following:
- Scribe, which automatically transcribes meetings and creates summaries across Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, GoToMeeting, and RingCentral.
- Sales Coach, which reviews opportunity data, emails, and call recordings to recommend next steps and sales strategies tailored to each sales process.
- Sales Hygiene, which ensures opportunity records are accurate, prompting updates based on meetings and emails.
- Research Agent, which automatically gathers background information, key contacts, and news on prospects, scoring each against users' ideal customer profiles.
"AI shouldn't replace your sales team, it should empower them," said John Cheney, CEO of Workbooks, in a statement. "Our AI CRM handles the administrative grind that burns people out, giving them time to build relationships and think strategically."
