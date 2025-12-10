Acquia Adds AI Agents? to Source CMS
Acquia today launched three artificial intelligence agents for its Acquia Source content management system.
Acquia Source, powered by Drupal, now includes the follolwing agents embedded directly into content workflows:
- Source Site Builder Agent, to help users go from a creative brief to a live, multi-page campaign site in a single afternoon. Users tell the agent what they want to build, and it does the hard work.
- AI Writing Assistant Agent, which automatically generates content optimized for traditional search engines (SEO) and the new AI answer engines.
- AI Web Governance Agent, which lets users scan and remediate accessibility and content policy issues.