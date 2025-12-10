Precisely Brings Agentic AI to EngageOne RapidCX
Precisely, a provider of data integrity solutions, today launched agentic artificial intelligence capabilities within its EngageOne RapidCX customer communications platform.
The release introduces three AI agents: Sentiment Analysis, Contextual Rewrite, and Readability, along with AI Intelligent Search functionality. These new agents leverage advanced artificial intelligence to analyze, rewrite, and optimize customer communications.
Sentiment Analysis Agent provides real-time tone and language coaching during template design
Readability Agent scores and suggests improvements to enhance clarity, reduce complexity, and help ensure messages meet regulatory requirements.
Contextual Rewrite Agent rewrites legacy content to help align with brand and regulatory standards.
AI Intelligent Search enables discovery of the right templates and brand assets.
"Customer expectations are rising, regulations are tightening, and the pace of change is accelerating. As agentic AI reshapes how organizations engage their customers, trust and transparency matter more than ever," said Allan Christian, senior vice president and general manager of Engage at Precisely, in a statement. "By embedding trusted agentic AI and Intelligent Search directly into communication workflows, EngageOne RapidCX helps digitally-enabled teams streamline their work while maintaining full control over quality and compliance, giving them the foundation they need to confidently modernize communications for the agentic AI era."