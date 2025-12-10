Precisely Brings Agentic AI to EngageOne RapidCX

Precisely, a provider of data integrity solutions, today launched agentic artificial intelligence capabilities within its EngageOne RapidCX customer communications platform.

The release introduces three AI agents: Sentiment Analysis, Contextual Rewrite, and Readability, along with AI Intelligent Search functionality. These new agents leverage advanced artificial intelligence to analyze, rewrite, and optimize customer communications.

Sentiment Analysis Agent provides real-time tone and language coaching during template design

Readability Agent scores and suggests improvements to enhance clarity, reduce complexity, and help ensure messages meet regulatory requirements.

Contextual Rewrite Agent rewrites legacy content to help align with brand and regulatory standards.

AI Intelligent Search enables discovery of the right templates and brand assets.