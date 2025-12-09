Bambuser Launches Call Insights and AI Subtitles
Bambuser today launched Call Insights and AI Subtitles, two artificial intelligence-powered features to help companies deliver smarter and more accessible video commerce experiences.
Call Insights replaces manual note-taking during video consultations and captures key insights, feedback, next steps, and recommendations for follow-up. AI Subtitles uses Bambuser's platform to generate subtitles in 41 languages for interactive videos and livestream shows.;
"At Bambuser, we're committed to building products that deliver real, measurable value for our customers. We're proud to introduce two new AI-powered features that not only transform how they create customer experiences but also give them greater freedom and deeper insights to elevate their brands and empower their teams," said Kristina Brjazgunova, vice president of product and innovation at Bambuser, in a statement.