Bambuser Launches Call Insights and AI Subtitles

Bambuser today launched Call Insights and AI Subtitles, two artificial intelligence-powered features to help companies deliver smarter and more accessible video commerce experiences.

Call Insights replaces manual note-taking during video consultations and captures key insights, feedback, next steps, and recommendations for follow-up. AI Subtitles uses Bambuser's platform to generate subtitles in 41 languages for interactive videos and livestream shows.;