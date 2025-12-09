Xactly Unveils Incent AI Agents for Sales

Xactly, a provider of intelligent revenue solutions, has launched Incent AI Agents on the Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform.

Xactly's Incent AI Agents empower organizations to manage and optimize incentive compensation programs. For sales performance managers, the agents revolutionize plan configuration , driving significant gains in agility and operational efficiency by automating complex processes. For sellers, they help understand their performance and commissions, interact with their plan documents and policies, and initiate disputes .

"Our ability to lead the market with AI-focused innovation stems from the core platform we've spent years perfecting," said Christopher Li, senior vice president of products at Xactly, in a statement. "The new Incent AI Agents are a powerful example of this. They leverage our unique AI architecture, which understands the robust business logic of incentive compensation, all running on a unified data and security model. This is what allows us to move beyond automation into truly agentic intelligence, giving GTM teams the speed and adaptability to drive sustained growth."

The Xactly Incent AI Agents deliver capabilities through two complementary agents tailored for key roles:

For SPM practitioners, they do the following:

Model and deploy new incentive plans using natural language prompts.

Provide deep, data-driven insights into the effectiveness of compensation plans and identify opportunities for improvement.

Adapt incentive programs to shifting market dynamics and business objectives.

For sellers, they do the following: