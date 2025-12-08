Consumers Watch Short Videos But Don’t Stay Fully Engaged

Nearly all consumers watch short-form videos daily, but only a small fraction give them their full attention, according to new research from Clutch, underscoring just how crucial it is for companies to make an impression in less than 30 seconds.

Attention is now the internet’s most valuable currency, and it is harder to earn than ever, according to Clutch, which found that 95 percent of consumers watch short-form videos regularly, and 71 percent do so daily, yet only 9 percent say they give their full attention. Most spend less than 45 minutes a day scrolling, often during downtime at home.

“Capturing attention online has become a race against the clock,” says Anna Peck, Clutch analyst who manages marketing content. “Brands that deliver value within the first few seconds are the ones that earn lasting engagement.”

Clutch also found that humor, authenticity, and intrigue make audiences pause and connect; 55 percent of consumers stop scrolling for a funny moment or strong hook; 80 percent pay more attention when a video feels personal; and 44 percent prefer casual, creator-led clips over polished brand spots, reflecting a growing desire for authenticity over production value.

“Viewers connect most with content that feels genuine and relatable,” Peck says. “They are not looking for perfection but for personality and real connection.”

Short-form videos have other value in that they attract attention and drive action, according to Clutch, which found that 45 percent of consumers have interacted with companies after watching their videos, and 42 percent have made purchases.

Clutch also notes that entertaining or humorous content is the top motivator to follow companies, (cited by 64 percent of consumers) ahead of tutorials or storytelling.

Companies that thrive in today’s attention economy deliver value quickly, building trust, engagement, and loyalty in 30 seconds or less, Clutch concludes.

Most Consumers Skip Ads

Clutch recommends that companies rethink attention strategies.

Most consumers (93 percent) actively skip ads, with a small percentage (only 2 percent) using ad blockers, according to research by Clutch.

Despite improvements in personalization and targeting, most ads still fail to capture attention. In fact, 55 percent of consumers skip ads when possible, and 37 percent ignore them entirely. Only 15 percent pay for ad-free services, suggesting that most people aren’t avoiding ads by paying. They’re simply tuning them out because the content isn’t engaging.

“Ad skipping is the default,” says Anna Peck, who leads marketing content at Clutch. “To stay relevant, brands must go beyond standard targeting and focus on creative, engaging content.”

The research also found that 76 percent of consumers see relevant ads monthly, and 47 percent are comfortable with personalized content. While personalization is accepted, relevance alone isn’t enough; to stand out, ads must be creative and engaging, Peck adds.

Clutch reports that social media is the top channel for ad exposure, with 78 percent of consumers seeing ads on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Websites (60 percent), video streaming (56 percent), and mobile apps (45 percent) also remain common. Audio and podcast ads are rising, reaching 33 percent of consumers.

Based on this, Clutch recommends that companies should align their platform strategies with evolving habits and invest in formats that feel native to each channel.

Seventy-eight percent of consumers say entertaining or interactive ads capture their attention, while 63 percent respond to ads that are informative or inspirational, according to Clutch’s data.

“Ads that spark emotion or invite participation stand out in today’s crowded landscape,” says Peck. “Brands that treat ads like content people want to engage with will see better results.”