Uber Advertising Launches Uber Intelligence

Uber Advertising today launched Uber Intelligence, a data and insights platform that gives companies a clearer view of how people move through the world, from the trips they take to the meals they order. Built with LiveRamp, Uber Intelligence lets advertisers combine their own customer data with Uber's consented, pseudonymized signals.

"For years, brands have been chasing signals that keep disappearing. What they really need is a way to understand people through how they live, not just how they click," said Edwin Wong, global head of measurement at Uber Advertising, in a statement. "Powered by LiveRamp, Uber Intelligence allows brands to transform their customer view by building connections grounded in real-world behavior that is human, contextual, and measurable. This marks a new era of transparency and collaboration where combined data becomes the new center of gravity for modern marketing."

Uber Intelligence delivers insights through the real-world signals captured across Uber's platform. Advertisers can analyze how people move, dine, travel, and order. It draws on data from approximately 38 million daily trips across both mobility and delivery.

Via the LiveRamp Clean Room, marketers benefit from a suite of pre-built use cases that accelerate performance and business growth, including audience overlaps, advanced insights, segmentation, activation, and measurement, tying ad exposures to sales data, unlocking attribution, actionable insights, and the ability to optimize campaigns based on business impact.