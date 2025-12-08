Semify Acquires Dragon Metrics

Semify, providers of a white-label digital marketing platform specializing in search engine optimization (SEO), paid search advertising, paid social advertising, and artificial intelligence optimization, has acquired Dragon Metrics, an SEO/AI/PPC reporting platform provider, expanding its measurement capabilities and AI optimization offerings. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This acquisition represents a pivotal moment in our evolution toward comprehensive AI optimization services with best-in-class reporting software," said Patrick Briggs, CEO of Semify, in a statement. "Dragon Metrics brings not only world-class reporting technology but also deep expertise in international markets that will be crucial as AI optimization expands globally."

"Joining forces with Semify allows us to take Dragon Metrics to the next level by combining our international reporting expertise with Semify's proven white-label fulfillment model," said Simon Lesser, co-founder and CEO of Dragon Metrics, in a statement. "Our clients will now have access to full-service digital marketing execution, while Semify's partners gain access to enterprise-grade reporting capabilities that rival any platform in the market."

"This acquisition perfectly illustrates the convergence we're seeing between sophisticated SEO, PPC, social ad, and AI-powered reporting," said Richard Mabey, co-founder of Dragon Metrics, in a statement. "The combination of Dragon Metrics' global capabilities with Semify's AIO and SEO expertise creates a uniquely powerful platform."