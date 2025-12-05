PubMatic and BrightLine Partner

PubMatic and BrightLine have partnered to bring interactive and addressableconnected TV ad formats to PubMatic's unified programmatic platform, enabling advertisers to connect engagement to verified purchase outcomes at scale.

"This is not just interactive TV. It is interactive TV as a performance channel," said Nicole Scaglione, vice president of connected TV at PubMatic, in a statement. "By combining BrightLine's best-in-class creative experiences with PubMatic's AI-first programmatic infrastructure and extensive commerce media integrations, advertisers can now connect attention and interaction to measurable business outcomes, with purchase-level insights powered through PubMatic's commerce-media partnerships."

The collaboration brings BrightLine's dynamic ad experiences, including shoppable carousels, quizzes, polls, and branded overlays, to PubMatic's programmatic marketplace. Advertisers can activate these units across PubMatic's premium streaming publishers, including LG Ad Solutions, Samsung TV Plus, and Vizio, all within existing programmatic workflows.

Through PubMatic's integrations with commerce media partners like Rippl and Instacart, advertisers can extend interactive CTV campaigns into SKU-level purchase reporting, unifying engagement metrics from BrightLine with verified downstream outcomes.

"This partnership makes high-performing, interactive formats accessible to every advertiser through the open programmatic ecosystem," said Rob Aksman, president and chief strategy Officer at BrightLine. "Together with PubMatic, we're bridging the gap between interactive engagement and commerce outcomes, bringing accountability to every impression."

Through this collaboration, PubMatic partners directly with advertisers to conceive, design, and deploy dynamic, interactive formats tailored to specific goals, from shoppable overlays in sports streams to localized holiday offers. By layering BrightLine's interactive formats on PubMatic's premium, live supply, advertisers can turn high-attention moments into shoppable, localized, and measurable performance opportunities.