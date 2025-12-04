Afiniti's AI Pairing Solution Is Now Available on NiCE CXexchange

Afiniti, a provider of artificial intelligence and customer experience optimization, has made its AI Pairing solution available on the NiCE CXexchange following the company's onboarding into the NiCE DEVone Ecosystem.

This strategic collaboration brings Afiniti's outcome-driven AI technology directly to NiCE CXone Mpower, helping companies improve customer retention, sales conversion, and revenue growth without retraining agents or disrupting existing routing strategies.

Afiniti's AI analyzes rich contextual and behavioral data in real time to match each customer with the best available agenand is now layered into CXone Mpower workflows.

"Our collaboration with NiCE expands access to Afiniti's real-time AI optimization through one of the industry's most trusted CX platforms," said Brendan McCarthy, senior vice president of partnerships and alliances at Afiniti, in a statement. "Together, we're helping enterprises unlock greater value from every customer interaction, whether that's higher retention, improved efficiency, or revenue growth, while complementing and strengthening existing CXone Mpower deployments." "Afiniti brings a differentiated AI pairing capability that enriches the innovation available to customers through the CXexchange marketplace," said Dan Belanger, president of NiCE Americas, in a statement. "By integrating Afiniti's proven optimization engine with CXone Mpower, we're empowering enterprises to deliver smarter, more personalized customer journeys that maximize both satisfaction and business results."

Through NiCE Seller Central and CXone Mpower's global commercial teams, the partnership will also feature joint marketing initiatives, co-selling opportunities, and solution enablement.