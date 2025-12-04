Bombora Audiences Now Available on Reddit

Bombora, a B2B data provider, and Reddit have partnered to bring high-performing B2B company-level audience targeting to Reddit's audience of business decision-makers.

This collaboration allows marketers to activate Bombora's consent-driven B2B digital audiences to reach and target business decision-makers seeking information across Reddit's more than 23 billion posts and comments.

With this partnership, Reddit advertisers gain access to the following Bombora digital audiences:

Hundreds of pre-built firmographic and behavioral segments;

6,300 B2B attributes;

More than 19,000 Company Surge Intent-based audiences; and

Any strategic account-based marketing list.

Additionally, Bombora's new Curated Ecosystem Audiences, which transform B2B data signals from Crunchbase, G2, Definitive Healthcare, and HG Insights, and others into addressable digital audiences, are available today on Reddit.