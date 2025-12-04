Bombora Audiences Now Available on Reddit
Bombora, a B2B data provider, and Reddit have partnered to bring high-performing B2B company-level audience targeting to Reddit's audience of business decision-makers.
This collaboration allows marketers to activate Bombora's consent-driven B2B digital audiences to reach and target business decision-makers seeking information across Reddit's more than 23 billion posts and comments.
With this partnership, Reddit advertisers gain access to the following Bombora digital audiences:
- Hundreds of pre-built firmographic and behavioral segments;
- 6,300 B2B attributes;
- More than 19,000 Company Surge Intent-based audiences; and
- Any strategic account-based marketing list.
Additionally, Bombora's new Curated Ecosystem Audiences, which transform B2B data signals from Crunchbase, G2, Definitive Healthcare, and HG Insights, and others into addressable digital audiences, are available today on Reddit.
"Bombora's high-fidelity data and audiences help B2B advertisers harness the full potential of Reddit's incredible conversation-based platform," said Mike Burton, co-founder and executive vice president of strategic partnerships at Bombora, in a statement. "Now advertisers will have confidence that they are reaching the key accounts and buying group members that align with their advertising strategies on the Reddit platform. This combination of precision, scale, and relevance makes the potential of our partnership almost limitless."
"Reddit is where decisions are made," said Kevin Mallon, third-party partnerships manager at Reddit, in a statement. "This partnership with Bombora helps B2B brands show up with relevance and achieve real impact with their campaigns, enabling them to connect the right audience to the rich conversations taking place on our platform."