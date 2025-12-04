MNTN Partners with Northbeam

MNTN, providers of a platform that brings performance marketing to connected TV, has integrated with Northbeam, a marketing measurement platform provider, to give marketers insight into how their MNTN Performance TV campaigns perform in relation to other media channels in Northbeam,.

The integration pipes MNTN performance data directly into Northbeam, enabling customers to track CTV's contribution to conversions, new customer acquisition, and the performance of other media, all in one third-party platform. Marketers can now leverage Northbeam's multi-touch attribution (MTA) and marketing mix modeling to understand how CTV influences results.