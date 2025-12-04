MNTN Partners with Northbeam
MNTN, providers of a platform that brings performance marketing to connected TV, has integrated with Northbeam, a marketing measurement platform provider, to give marketers insight into how their MNTN Performance TV campaigns perform in relation to other media channels in Northbeam,.
The integration pipes MNTN performance data directly into Northbeam, enabling customers to track CTV's contribution to conversions, new customer acquisition, and the performance of other media, all in one third-party platform. Marketers can now leverage Northbeam's multi-touch attribution (MTA) and marketing mix modeling to understand how CTV influences results.
"Performance marketers need trusted sources of truth that connect CTV with their broader marketing strategy," said MNTN CEO Mark Douglas in a statement. "Our integration with Northbeam delivers that clarity, helping customers understand exactly how TV drives performance using several industry-standard methodologies. That, in turn, gives them the confidence to invest where it matters most."
"Northbeam's mission has always been to empower customers with accurate, actionable data," said Northbeam CEO Austin Harrison in a statement. "Together with MNTN, we're bringing that same level of precision to Performance TV, helping marketers optimize spend, forecast results, and achieve profitable growth."