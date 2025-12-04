Qlik Debuts Agentic Experience and MCP Server

Qlik, a data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider, today previewed its new agentic experience in Qlik Cloud delivered through Qlik Answers as the unified conversational interface, bringing together structured data analytics, unstructured documents, and the reasoning power of large language models in a single, governed experience.

With specialized agents communicating and executing tasks, full transparency and trust with citations, and fast, explainable analytical calculations powered by the Qlik analytics engine, the solution can handle complex, multi-step questions by pairing AI reasoning with engine-backed analytics and by drawing on trusted data products.

Agents interact with one another and engage the right Qlik capabilities. When a request spans data and documents, Qlik Answers can bring together analytical insight generated by the Qlik engine with context from documents and its own knowledge into rich narrative and visual responses. Citations for answers from documents, explanations of reasoning and logic for analytical insights, and governed calculations deliver trust and confidence. An always-on side panel in Qlik Cloud, with awareness of where you are and what you are doing, delivers help and assistance that keeps momentum.

Qlik also outlined plans for its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that allows customers and partners to access Qlik capabilities from third-party assistants. MCP exposes Qlik at the engine, tool, and agent levels so assistants can generate insights from the Qlik analytics engine and tap trusted data products with governance and human oversight on a Qlik-hosted tenant.