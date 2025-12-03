Aquant Launches Agent Library

Aquant today launched its Agent Library, a growing catalog of ready-to-use artificial intelligence agents built on Aquant';s Agentic AI Platform.

The Agent Library, consisting of more than 25 pre-built and customizable agents, enables service, sales, marketing, product, engineering, and other business function groups to tap into the data and expertise historically buried inside service operations. Each agent is powered by the organization's unique and refined service data, from technician expertise to schematic drawings to IoT signals. These agents are distributed across the company and designed for specific workflows.