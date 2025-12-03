Aquant Launches Agent Library
Aquant today launched its Agent Library, a growing catalog of ready-to-use artificial intelligence agents built on Aquant';s Agentic AI Platform.
The Agent Library, consisting of more than 25 pre-built and customizable agents, enables service, sales, marketing, product, engineering, and other business function groups to tap into the data and expertise historically buried inside service operations. Each agent is powered by the organization's unique and refined service data, from technician expertise to schematic drawings to IoT signals. These agents are distributed across the company and designed for specific workflows.
"Organizations are rapidly moving away from one-size-fits-all AI and embracing domain-specific platforms that understand the context, language, and decision-making patterns unique to the service function," said Assaf Melochna, president and co-founder at Aquant, in a statement. "When AI is informed by an organization's unique data and expertise, every role can tap into its value. Our pre-built agents make service data actionable for everyone, from finance teams evaluating service contracts for margin improvement to product teams identifying which features customers rely on most and which ones they don't."