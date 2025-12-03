Synthflow AI Launches OpenAI-Powered BELL Framework

Synthflow AI, a conversational artificial intelligence platform provider, has launched the BELL (Build, Evaluate, Launch, Learn) Framework, an OpenAI-powered lifecycle system for deploying voice AI in production.

The BELL Framework is built directly into Synthflow AI's platform. Each of the following four stages introduces capabilities to eliminate the most common failure points in voice AI:

"Enterprises do not need more guesswork, they need guarantees," said Hakob Astabatsyan, co-founder and CEO of Synthflow AI, in a statement. "BELL ensures your voice agents behave as expected before customers ever hear them. It is the difference between hoping your AI works and knowing it will perform on every call."

"Most voice AI dies in production because teams cannot control the layers that define performance," said Sassun Mirzakhan-Saky, co-founder and chief technology officer of Synthflow AI, in a statement. "By owning the telephony, testing, and orchestration layers, we have removed that uncertainty. BELL makes success repeatable."