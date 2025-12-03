Pega Partners with Moody's

Pegasystems is partnering with Moody's to enhance customer lifecycle management (CLM) and know your customer (KYC) processes for financial services organizations.

Now Pega Client Lifecycle Management users can access Moody's entity verification data directly in the solution. Pega's artificial intelligence-powered agentic CLM and KYC workflows are being coupled with Moody's real-time entity data. This gives Pega clients single-source access to a network of commercial registers and financial authorities from more than 200 countries, with curated details on more than 600 million global companies and a comprehensive risk database.