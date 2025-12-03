Pega Partners with Moody's
Pegasystems is partnering with Moody's to enhance customer lifecycle management (CLM) and know your customer (KYC) processes for financial services organizations.
Now Pega Client Lifecycle Management users can access Moody's entity verification data directly in the solution. Pega's artificial intelligence-powered agentic CLM and KYC workflows are being coupled with Moody's real-time entity data. This gives Pega clients single-source access to a network of commercial registers and financial authorities from more than 200 countries, with curated details on more than 600 million global companies and a comprehensive risk database.
"Partnering with Pega means banks and other financial institutions can embed Moody's deep insights on entity ownership into their dynamic CLM and KYC frameworks," said Ana Meauta, managing director of channel sales partnerships at Moody's, in a statement. "This collaboration creates a robust solution that can underpin due diligence processes, delivering significant value to customers."
"This integration with Moody's entity verification capabilities provides our clients even more efficiency in our CLM and KYC offerings," said Marc Andrews, global managing director of industry markets at Pega, in a statement. "It enables us to power our clients with seamlessly enriched data insights and streamlined processes for more robust compliance but also provides a better client experience by reducing manual data entry and accelerating onboarding. It's a powerful way to help clients transform their operations and deliver better outcomes for their customers."