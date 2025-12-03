Treasure Data Puts AI Marketing Cloud on AWS Marketplace
Treasure Data has made its Treasure Data AI Marketing Cloud, Treasure Data AI Agents, and Treasure Data Intelligent CDP available in AWS Marketplace,
"As a longtime partner of Amazon Web Services, we're excited to further accelerate distribution of our AI-enabled marketing platform to AWS customers," said Kaz Ohta, CEO and co-founder of Treasure Data, in a statement. "Since its release, the response to AI Marketing Cloud has been incredible. We look forward to helping more marketing teams efficiently orchestrate hyper-personalized customer experiences to accelerate revenue growth."