All Voice AI and Factory Berlin Launch a Monetized Voice-AI Advertising Platform
Factory Berlin has partnered with All Voice AI to launch a platform that embeds promotions and offers directly into live, artificial intelligence-powered voice conversations, enabling real-time monetization of voice calls.
By inserting contextual, opt-in offers mid-conversation, companies can transform voice from a support channel into a revenue driver. All Voice AI's platform supports 57 languages across telecom, retail, and services, integrating with existing voice systems.
"Voice is no longer just for support; it's now an engagement and revenue channel," said Stefan Krause, CEO of Factory Berlin, in a statement. "Our collaboration with All Voice AI enables our ecosystem to handle voice interactions beautifully while offering relevant promotions to callers."
"We're thrilled to see our technology drive new revenue for voice interactions," said Devon Harris, head of marketing at All Voice AI, in a statement. "Contextual offers in real time open fresh value for brands. Our voice-AI innovation is protected by pending patents, and commercial partners can license the technology and integrate it into their solutions."