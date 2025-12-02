All Voice AI and Factory Berlin Launch a Monetized Voice-AI Advertising Platform

Factory Berlin has partnered with All Voice AI to launch a platform that embeds promotions and offers directly into live, artificial intelligence-powered voice conversations, enabling real-time monetization of voice calls.

By inserting contextual, opt-in offers mid-conversation, companies can transform voice from a support channel into a revenue driver. All Voice AI's platform supports 57 languages across telecom, retail, and services, integrating with existing voice systems.