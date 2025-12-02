Fluents.ai Launches Fluents Omnichannel
Fluents.ai has launched Fluents Omnichannel, a unified artificial intelligence architecture to bridge the gap between voice AI, SMS, and webchat.
Fluents.ai's new platform maintains "Continuous Context," allowing a conversation to start on a phone call, transition to SMS, and conclude on a web chat without losing a single data point.
"True omnichannel engagement isn't just about presence; it's about preserving the narrative," said Florent de Goriainoff, founder of Fluents.ai, in a statement. "Too many firms use disjointed tools that treat voice and text as separate silos. We launched Fluents Omnichannel to bridge this, building a unified system where context flows seamlessly across mediums and syncs instantly with most CRMs."
Key capabilities of Fluents Omnichannel include the following:
- Unified interaction history across voice, SMS, and web.
- Zero-touch CRM synchronization, auto-populating CRMs with summaries, sentiment analysis, and action items in real time.
- Hyper-realistic latency with voice capabilities that are engineered for sub-500-millisecond response times.
"In industries like insurance, 'good enough' AI is not enough," de Goriainoff added "Our omnichannel core proves that you can automate significantly without sacrificing the human touch or data integrity."