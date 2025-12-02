Fluents.ai Launches Fluents Omnichannel

Fluents.ai has launched Fluents Omnichannel, a unified artificial intelligence architecture to bridge the gap between voice AI, SMS, and webchat.

Fluents.ai's new platform maintains "Continuous Context," allowing a conversation to start on a phone call, transition to SMS, and conclude on a web chat without losing a single data point.

"True omnichannel engagement isn't just about presence; it's about preserving the narrative," said Florent de Goriainoff, founder of Fluents.ai, in a statement. "Too many firms use disjointed tools that treat voice and text as separate silos. We launched Fluents Omnichannel to bridge this, building a unified system where context flows seamlessly across mediums and syncs instantly with most CRMs."

Key capabilities of Fluents Omnichannel include the following:

Unified interaction history across voice, SMS, and web.

Zero-touch CRM synchronization, auto-populating CRMs with summaries, sentiment analysis, and action items in real time.

Hyper-realistic latency with voice capabilities that are engineered for sub-500-millisecond response times.