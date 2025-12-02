3CLogic Deepens Partnership with ServiceNow

3CLogic, providers of a contact center platform purpose-built for ServiceNow, is further collaborating with ServiceNow to leverage 3CLogic's Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS), and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) infrastructure to complement ServiceNow's AI Experience, specifically AI Voice Agents, connecting voice-enabled front-office engagements with back-end workflows to transform sales and support operations.

"Voice has long been a critical channel for service, and AI is making it even more impactful as enterprises modernize how they support customers. Together with 3CLogic, we're extending the power of ServiceNow CRM to voice, connecting conversations directly to the workflows that drive action," said Terence Chesire, vice president of CRM and Industry Workflows at ServiceNow, in a statement "This integration brings AI Voice Agents into the flow of work, allowing enterprises to automate service at scale, improve efficiency, and deliver experiences that feel more human." "The recent advances in conversational AI vastly improve the experience and effectiveness of voice-based customer service," said Denis Seynhaeve, CEO of 3CLogic, in a statement "As AI continues to evolve, the opportunity to deliver personalized experiences at scale increases. We are very excited by our continued partnership with ServiceNow as we work together to empower enterprises to strike the right balance between technology and the human touch to optimize every engagement."

Key capabilities of the solution will include the following:

ServiceNow Voice AI Agents to handle repetitive call inquiries, including checking and managing cases, troubleshooting issues, and submitting new requests.

Intelligent call transfers:to live agents with complete context for more complex inquiries with 3CLogic's Interaction Manager and contact center solution for ServiceNow. This includes features such as unified agent experience, smart screen-pops, real-time call transcription, and generative AI call notes.

Integrated reporting and insight, including post-call transcription and sentiment analysis, to streamline oversight into both AI and human-driven engagements.

3CLogic is a ServiceNow certified Technology and Advanced Platform Build partner with offerings available for ServiceNow's IT Service Management, CRM and Industry Workflows, and HR Service Delivery solutions.