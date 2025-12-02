Zendesk Partners with AWS

Zendesk is partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to integrate Amazon Connect voice capabilities, conversational analytics, and sentiment analysis with Zendesk Contact Center.

Zendesk and AWS will help businesses modernize their contact center operations with scalable, flexible voice and contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solutions built on Amazon Connect. Combining Amazon Connect's voice technology with conversational analytics capabilities and Zendesk's AI for customer service powered by Amazon Bedrock creates a cohesive solution that unifies voice, digital channels, and AI automation for contact center agents.

"Our collaboration with AWS addresses a critical industry challenge: contact centers are drowning in fragmented systems that create friction instead of resolution," said Adrian McDermott, Zendesk's chief technology officer, in a statement. "This collaboration helps Zendesk build the next generation of agent-centric solutions, where AI is seamlessly integrated, not bolted on, ensuring every interaction across channels, agents, and systems drives resolution."

"This strategic collaboration agreement deepens our partnership by connecting Amazon Connect's AI capabilities, including agents that reason and assist representatives, with Zendesk's automation platform. Together, we're empowering human-AI collaboration to enhance customer experiences, improve efficiency, and build trust," said Pasquale DeMaio, vice president of Amazon Connect at AWS, in a statement.