SharpenCX to Merge with Ytel

SharpenCX, a contact center solutions provider, is merging with Ytel, a provider of cloud communications and contact center software. The combined company will deliver a unified customer-experience (CX) platform that brings together SharpenCX's intelligent agent technology with Ytel's outbound customer experience capabilities, including programmable voice, messaging, and predictive engagement tools. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Ytel Contact Center platform includes predictive dialing, branded caller ID, CRM integration, analytics dashboards, and workflow automation

"SharpenCX and Ytel share a vision for making business communication feel more natural, personal, and intelligent," said Tom Fisher, chief operating officer of SharpenCX, in a statement. "By combining SharpenCX's AI-driven customer-experience engine with Ytel's advanced voice and messaging infrastructure, we're giving companies the intelligence and infrastructure to engage customers seamlessly—inbound, outbound, or automated— n one powerful platform." "Ytel has built a reputation as the best outbound CX platform in the business," said Nick Newsom, CEO of Ytel, in a statement. "Our customers will gain access to SharpenCX's industry-leading AI, analytics, and agent tools, while SharpenCX customers will benefit from Ytel's proven communications network and automation capabilities. Together, we're building the future of customer engagement."

This merger follows SharpenCX's October integration with ElevenLabs, which added natural, context-aware voice capabilities to the platform.