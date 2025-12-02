-->
  December 2, 2025

IntelePeer Expands Smart Suite to Radiology

IntelePeer, the healthcare-focused agentic artificial intelligence and communications platform provider, has expanded its Smart suite of solutions, including SmartAgent, SmartOffice, and SmartAnalytics, for multi-site outpatient radiology groups. These solutions automate high-volume patient access workflows, reduce no-shows, accelerate scheduling, and deliver measurable ROI with enterprise-grade safety, reliability, and interoperability.

IntelePeer's agentic AI automates patient interactions end-to-end, from inbound calls and scheduling to reminders, insurance verification, payment workflows, and follow-up, with clinical-grade guardrails and transparent escalation paths.

"Radiology is the front door to the healthcare system," said Frank Fawzi, CEO of IntelePeer, in a statement. "Our agentic AI platform combines patient-centric automation, multimodal communications, and deep workflow integration. The result is higher access, fewer delays, and meaningful improvements in operational efficiency and financial performance. Radiology groups can deploy enterprise-scale AI with the ease, affordability, and speed that smaller practices need."

