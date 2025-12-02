AppDirect to Acquire Tackle
AppDirect, a B2B subscription commerce platform provider, will acquire Tackle, a go-to-market platform provider that empowers software vendors to list, sell, and manage products across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and other leading marketplaces. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With AppDirect and Tackle uniting, every route to market, including direct, channel, and now hyperscaler marketplaces, will be integrated into one single platform. AppDirect can now offer a turnkey solution for hyperscaler marketplace listings, deep co-sell automations with cloud alliance teams, and unified commerce management across all core routes to market.
Tackle's cloud go-to-market strategy includes a marketplace with listing syndication and integrated billing, cloud co-sell programs, and cloud buyer intent data across multiple clouds.
"Our vision is to be the number one subscription commerce platform for buying, selling, and managing technology," said Nicolas Desmarais, chairman and CEO of AppDirect, in a statement. "With the addition of Tackle, we're delivering on that promise, empowering our providers with turnkey cloud distribution, native billing, and unified analytics for every go-to-market channel, all in one place."
"We knew the cloud would change the way software was bought and sold and have been blown away by the continued acceleration in the cloud go-to-market being driven by AI. The synergies between Tackle and AppDirect provide a natural next step to accelerate growth for our customers," said John Jahnke, CEO of Tackle, in a statement. "Together with AppDirect, ISVs get the best of both worlds: hyperscaler marketplace scale plus AppDirect-powered storefronts and channel reach, with co-sell, private offers, and billing that just works."