AppDirect to Acquire Tackle

AppDirect, a B2B subscription commerce platform provider, will acquire Tackle, a go-to-market platform provider that empowers software vendors to list, sell, and manage products across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and other leading marketplaces. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With AppDirect and Tackle uniting, every route to market, including direct, channel, and now hyperscaler marketplaces, will be integrated into one single platform. AppDirect can now offer a turnkey solution for hyperscaler marketplace listings, deep co-sell automations with cloud alliance teams, and unified commerce management across all core routes to market.

Tackle's cloud go-to-market strategy includes a marketplace with listing syndication and integrated billing, cloud co-sell programs, and cloud buyer intent data across multiple clouds.