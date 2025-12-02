Idomoo Partners with AWS for Video Creation on Amazon Q Business

Idomoo, a provider of personalized video technology, ihas partnered with Amazon Web Services and integrated its Lucas AI Video Creator with Amazon Q Business.

This technical integration allows Lucas AI Video Creator to serve as a data accessor for Amazon Q index, letting businesses instantly access approved brand assets, product documentation, and other materials to use when generating videos.

"Partnering with AWS to bring Lucas to Amazon Q Business marks a pivotal step in our mission to redefine enterprise video creation," said Yaron Kalish, Idomoo's CEO, in a statement. "Enterprises can now use AI to generate videos that are not only hyper-personalized and high quality but also grounded in their own trusted data, all while maintaining the security and governance they expect from AWS."

"Our collaboration with Idomoo is a great example of AWS's commitment to supporting both technical and line-of-business units at the enterprise," said John Rouse, global senior business development manager for Amazon Q Business at AWS, in a statement. "We believe that video is the best way for enterprises to communicate with their customers and stakeholders, and Idomoo provides an easy, effective solution. By integrating Lucas AI Video Creator with Amazon Q index, customers can accelerate video content creation while ensuring accuracy, brand consistency, and security, all powered by AWS's scalable infrastructure."