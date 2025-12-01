Numa Launches Smart Inbox

Numa, providers of a platform for auto dealership customer operations, has launched its voice artificial intelligence-powered Smart Inbox, which enables dealership teams to understand every customer call and message with contextual history while allowing voice AI agents to collaborate with service advisors, business development center (BDC) representatives, and parts teams in real time.

Numa's Smart Inbox uses voice AI agents to analyze conversations within a shared inbox containing customer history, prior messages, service updates, and team notes. This allows the system to understand the purpose of every call, respond with intelligence, and seamlessly loop in the right human team member at the right moment.

"A phone-only AI solution is incomplete," said Tasso Roumeliotis, CEO and co-founder of Numa, in a statement. "Dealerships don't just need calls answered, they need context, coordination, and accountability across service advisors, BDC, and parts. Numa's Smart Inbox makes voice AI actually useful inside the dealership."

Numa's Smart Inbox does the following: