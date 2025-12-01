OnAudience Integrates with Amazon Ads

OnAudience, a provider of audience solutions that gather data from more than 200 markets, is partnering with Amazon Ads, enabling marketers to licence OnAudience segments and standard taxonomy-based segments directly inside Amazon's advertising ecosystem.

This integration empowers advertisers using the Amazon demand-side polatform to deploy hyper-targeted, privacy-compliant custom segments created in seconds via OnAudience's AI Audiences tool. It enables marketers to reach mobile, desktop, or connected TV audiences across Amazon's Owned & Operated channels and premium third-party supply partnerships.

OnAudience's AI Audience tool enables users to submit a simple campaign brief and automatically generate an optimized audience segment, leveraging large-language-model capabilities and processing millions of data points for granular targeting.

"Advertisers and media agencies are facing ever greater complexity when it comes to audience creation: too many options, too little time, and inconsistent ROI," said Mac Sawa, CEO of OnAudience, in a statement. "Our collaboration with Amazon Ads simplifies this challenge. By turning a brief into a custom audience in seconds, we help marketers focus on strategy and creative execution, not manual segment building. The result: faster launch times and ultra-precise targeting across different devices."