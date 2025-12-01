Ooma to Acquire Phone.com

Ooma, a communications platform provider, is acquiring Phone.com, a provider of cloud-based business communications for small and medium-sized organizations, for approximately $23.2 million.
This acquisition follows Ooma's recent acquisition of FluentStream, another provider of business phone services for SMBs.
Phone.com offers solutions spanning voice, video, text, specialized call handling, and desktop and mobile applications. It serves approximately 36,000 customers and 87,000 users across North America from its cloud unified communications platform.
"We're delighted and look forward to welcoming Phone.com into the Ooma portfolio of business solutions," said Eric Stang, CEO of Ooma, in a statement. "This planned acquisition is intended to continue our strategy to extend our leadership in serving SMB customers. Phone.com's established platform, strong online presence, and direct sales model fit well with Ooma's strategy and will enable opportunities to capture synergies over time. We look forward to building on the strong success Phone.com has achieved so far serving small business customers to deliver long-term value for our shareholders."
"We are pleased to join forces with Ooma, whose vision and capabilities align perfectly with our mission to provide smarter business communication solutions," said Ari Rabban, CEO of Phone.com, in a statement. "I am extremely proud of our achievements and confident that Ooma's commitment to quality, integrity, and steady growth will enable Phone.com to innovate and continue to deliver value to our customers."