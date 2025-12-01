Ooma to Acquire Phone.com

Ooma, a communications platform provider, is acquiring Phone.com, a provider of cloud-based business communications for small and medium-sized organizations, for approximately $23.2 million.

This acquisition follows Ooma's recent acquisition of FluentStream, another provider of business phone services for SMBs.

Phone.com offers solutions spanning voice, video, text, specialized call handling, and desktop and mobile applications. It serves approximately 36,000 customers and 87,000 users across North America from its cloud unified communications platform.