Infobip Expands Branded Calling ID

Global cloud communications platform provider Infobip is expanding its Voice offerings to accelerate adoption of its Branded Calling ID (BCID) in North America as businesses explore new avenues to maintain customer trust amid a growing volume of dscam robocalls, spoof caller IDs, and other fraud attacks driving consumer mistrust toward phone calls.

"Voice communications is a staple for every touchpoint of the customer journey, but the intensifying number of voice scams and robocalls are driving consumer skepticism, costing businesses billions of dollars every year," said Mijo Soldin, vice president of telecom strategy and partnerships at Infobip, in a statement. "Trust, privacy, and security have long been a top consumer priority across various industries, and organizations that have not yet adopted BCID are increasingly losing assurance from existing and prospective customers. Our Voice solution aims to alleviate roadblocks in implementing secure, verified calling so businesses can rebuild their reputation as a brand that people trust and ensure they can reach their customers wherever they want to be reached."

Infobip this year finalized its acquisition of Peerless Network to develop a voice network that covers 98 percent of the United States, and it recently expanded its partnership with NumHub to launch Branded Calling ID.

To further enhance its BCID capabilities, Infobip is partnering with some of the most widely used U.S. telecom providers to increase BCID adoption.