Luware Launches Nimbus Companion

Luware, a provider of customer service and customer experience solutions built natively on Microsoft Teams, is launching the Luware Nimbus Companion, a communication and productivity upgrade to Luware Nimbus that includes an intelligent AI orchestration layer that coordinates different virtual assistants for specific tasks and augments human agents with proactive support.

The Luware Nimbus Companion complements the Nimbus Virtual User to fully automate low-complexity, routine, or repetitive tasks, often without human agent. The upgrades focus on augmentation, supporting human users directly with advanced analytics and AI insights, identifying exactly where their attention is required and helping them determine the most effective way to complete complex tasks. Together, the Virtual User and the Nimbus Companion form an integrated, AI-driven framework that intelligently combines full automation for simple tasks with human insight and augmented intelligence for complex customer engagements.

The Luware Nimbus Companion orchestrates several specialized AI services that provide comprehensive post-call support and enhance everyday workflows. These capabilities include real-time transcription, concise conversation summarization, and automated classification. It also provides quick summaries for timely follow-up, automatically suggests codes and tags to categorize interactions, and facilitates the seamless transfer of transcripts and summaries into systems like the CRM.

Additional services planned for rollout include performance analytics, sentiment analysis, and translation.