8x8 Adds AI, Omnichannel Enhancements
8x8, a business communications platform provider, has upgraded the 8x8 Platform for CX with omnichannel enhancements that help organizations resolve issues faster, personalize every interaction, and support front-line employees with simplified, artificial intelligence-driven workflows.
"Today's experiences are only as strong as the teams on the front lines and empowered by the right tools," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "We're helping our customers deliver speed, clarity, and personalization in every interaction, whether that's resolving issues on the first touch, following up with confidence, or staying secure in complex environments like retail, healthcare, and manufacturing, to name a few."
Among the nehancements are the following:
- 8x8 Contact Center now includes real-time AI voice summaries that capture and log details automatically into 8x8 or external CRMs.
- Agents can now handpick and proactively manage emails in 8x8 Contact Center.
- 8x8 Engage now supports trusted, high-engagement channels like Viber, in addition to RCS, SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, voice, and video.
- New WhatsApp carousel templates, managed through ;8x8 Connect, help companies showcase offerings more visually.
- AI-powered post-call transcription is now available directly in 8x8 Work.
- Stronger security and compliance on shared Android devices in retail environments include role-based access, secure logouts, and centralized management for 8x8 Work.
