AVOXI Upgrades Proactive Service

AVOXI, a provider of cloud voice software for contact centers, has upgraded its diagnostic offering, Proactive Service, which automatically identifies call vulnerabilities and proactively fixes them to ensure optimal voice performance.

Proactive Service uses artificial intelligence and software automation to recognize voice number issues and resolves them. It is built with advanced cloud-based analytics to identify call flow issues, monitor availability, and call traffic at the number level, perform diagnostic tests to validate issues and gather details, and automatically generate support cases.

"Every second counts for enterprises that rely heavily on contact centers to engage with callers. That's why AVOXI is focused on software innovation that takes advantage of the cloud and AI to monitor voice, improve call quality, and fix downtime issues," said Barbara Dondiego, CEO of AVOXI, in a statement. "Proactive Service sets a new standard for protecting global voice more actively and intelligently so companies can optimize resources and further strengthen the customer experience."

Proactive Service is part of AVOXI's newly launched Premium AI Cloud SaaS package for multinational enterprises that need active voice management to maximize quality, security and customer trust.